Biosteel Announced As Presenting Sponsor For 116Th Yates Cup Championship

116th Yates Cup Championship to be powered by BioSteel

BioSteel teams up with OUA to present the Yates Cup Championship, supporting Canadian collegiate athletes.

- Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteelWINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ontario University Athletics (OUA ) is thrilled to welcome BioSteel as the presenting sponsor for the 116th Yates Cup Championship, furthering BioSteel's commitment to collegiate athletics and the next generation of Canadian athletes.BioSteel, a leading sports hydration company renowned for its clean, effective products, is dedicated to fueling high performance and providing athletes with science-backed hydration solutions. With a strong presence at the Yates Cup, fans will experience BioSteel's activation zones, featuring the BioSteel truck with product sampling and interactive engagement opportunities throughout the championship festivities.“As a brand rooted in supporting athletes at every level, BioSteel is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 116th Yates Cup Championship,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.“This partnership allows us to connect with university athletes and fans, underscoring our dedication to promoting clean hydration and celebrating athletic excellence.”OUA President & CEO Gord Grace also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership:“After recently announcing our partnership with BioSteel, we are thrilled to have their leading brand front and centre at one of the most iconic championships across the varsity sport landscape.”With the 2024 OUA regular season completed, the race for the Yates Cup moves into the postseason this weekend, beginning with quarterfinal games on October 26, followed by the semifinals on November 2. The Yates Cup Championship game, presented by BioSteel, will mark its 116th edition on Saturday, November 9, at 1:00 p.m., hosted by the highest remaining seed and headlined by North America's oldest football trophy.About BioSteelBioSteel is dedicated to advancing sports hydration with its clean, high-performance products trusted by athletes and teams across North America and Europe, including members of leagues like the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, and NBA. Beyond hydration, BioSteel's offerings include high-quality protein and sports nutrition products crafted to support the goals of both professional athletes and health-conscious individuals. Focused on promoting well-being and optimal performance, BioSteel equips people at every level with the essentials needed to perform their best each day.About Ontario University Athletics (OUA)Ontario University Athletics (OUA) represents 20 universities across Ontario, providing a competitive platform for student-athletes to excel in sports and academics. With a focus on fostering athletic excellence and academic achievement, OUA serves as the governing body for interuniversity sports in Ontario. The Yates Cup, the oldest football trophy in North America, is OUA's premier championship event, celebrating the pinnacle of Canadian university football.

