Xos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck and fleet services provider, announced it is scheduling the release of its third quarter 2024 operating results for Wednesday, November 13, 2024 after the close of the U.S. markets. Management will host a call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day. Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-833-816-1411 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0507 Conference ID: 2964835



To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Wednesday, November 27, 2024. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10194262. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Xos Media Relations

...



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This website and other items we publish, including through social media outlets, may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) Xos, Inc.'s (“Xos”) ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) Xos' limited operating history, (iii) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos' vehicle chassis and battery system, (iv) Xos' ability to meet production milestones and fulfill backlog orders, (v) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (vi) variations in operating performance across competitors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos' business, (viii) Xos' inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections (ix) Xos' ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (x) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (xi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos.

You should carefully consider the preceding factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Xos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Xos' SEC filings may be obtained by visiting Xos' Investors Relations website at investors.xostrucks.com or the SEC's website at . These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.