عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Condoles Serbia Over Railway Station Victims

Foreign Ministry Condoles Serbia Over Railway Station Victims


11/2/2024 2:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian government and people , following a roof collapse of the railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, which led to a number of casualties and injuries.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the Serbian government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN02112024000117011021ID1108844235


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search