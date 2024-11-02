Foreign Ministry Condoles Serbia Over Railway Station Victims
Amman, November 2 (Petra) - The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian government
and people , following a roof collapse of the railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, which led to a number of casualties and injuries.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the Serbian government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured
a speedy recovery.
