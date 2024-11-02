Indian Railways Implements Extensive Measures For Chhath Puja Travel Surge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Ahead of Chhath Puja, a festival that sees a significant increase in train travel, the Indian Railways has put in place extensive measures to facilitate seamless and smooth journey for lakhs of passengers.

Northern Railway's CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay spoke to IANS, briefing about the elaborate arrangements at respective railway stations to deal with surge during the festive rush.

"The number of people travelling during this time is enormous, with many heading in the same direction. Therefore, we have made special arrangements. Last year, Northern Railway ran 1,081 special trains, this year, we have decided to operate over 3,200 trains, and many have already commenced. Yesterday, over 80 trains departed from the New Delhi region toward eastern India, and today we plan to run more than 90, covering states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam where Chhath is celebrated,” he stated.

Special arrangements have been made at key stations, including New Delhi, where major trains are departing from Platform 16 to avoid overcrowding on footbridges.

"Reserved and unreserved classes are separated to prevent pushing, and pandals (tents) have been set up in double the area compared to last year, offering facilities like ticket counters, food, water, and help desks. Additionally, 49 extra coaches have been attached to accommodate more passengers, and 123 regular extra trains have been added to meet demand," said Himanshu Shekhar.

To control crowds at key stations, platform tickets are banned, allowing only genuine passengers with reservations

Passengers travelling for Chhath also shared their experiences with IANS regarding these new arrangements.

Santoshi Kumawat, Railway Staff Member said, "We are informing the passengers on the platforms about which train departs from which platform, and general coaches are positioned at the rear. Each passenger is being guided carefully, and female passengers are gathered toward the back, as the last coach is reserved for women. We are asking everyone to avoid pushing and to keep an eye on their belongings."

Harishankar Kumar, a passenger acknowledging the efficient management said,“This year, the administration has made remarkable arrangements for those travelling to Bihar for Chhath. Such facilities were not available before.”

Jugal Kishore Yadav praised this year's arrangements for Chhath Puja travellers to Bihar, stating "they are excellent and more organized than before. He noted the orderly movement, enhanced safety, and secure belongings, contrasting it with previous years when crowded stations often led to accidents. After 13-14 years of travel, he remarked this is the best arrangement."

Laddu Kumar, another passenger, praised the arrangements, stating that the administration is doing an outstanding job.

"There used to be massive crowds on the platforms before, but now everyone is moving in an orderly manner and feels safe. No one is facing any issues,” he added.