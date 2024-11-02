Prince Faisal Participates In 27Th ANOC General Assembly

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 2 (Petra) - Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and Member of the Executive Office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), participated in the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which concluded Friday in the Portuguese city of Cascais.His Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein holds the position of ANOC Gender Equity Commission Chair.The meeting was held with the participation of over 850 delegates from 200 national Olympic committees, IOC representatives, international federations, and the organizing committees of the Olympic Games.The meeting witnessed the announcement of the list of ANOC's activities during the years 2022-2023 and reviewed its financial report during the same period.The meeting also reviewed the major sporting events and the progress of work by host cities, including the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, and other tournaments on the IOC agenda.On last Monday, His Highness Prince Faisal attended the 90th meeting of the ANOC's Executive Board, which confirmed selection of Hong Kong, China, as the host destination of the next General Assembly in 2026.In the same context, His Highness Prince Faisal took part as a speaker in a session on protection in sports, held by the ANOC, in conjunction with the General Assembly meeting.These sessions provided an opportunity for national Olympic committees to exchange knowledge on several topics, primarily the Olympic program, protection in sports, and the Olympic artificial intelligence agenda.