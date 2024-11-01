9Th Ayurveda Day Celebrated In Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 1: The cultural arm of the High Commission of India in Colombo, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre celebrated the 9th Ayurveda Day in Colombo on 1st November 2024. The High Commissioner of India H.E. Santosh Jha inaugurated the 9th Ayurveda Day with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo Prof. H.D Karunaratne at the New Arts Theatre of the University.

The event was organised by the Centre along with the Faculty of Indigenous of the University of Colombo for the second time in collaboration with the Department of Ayurveda, of Sri Lanka, Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine and Faculty of Siddha Medicine of the Eastern University, Trincomalee Campus.

While delivering the inaugural address, the High Commissioner stated that Ayurveda serves as a profound bridge between India and Sri Lanka, connecting the two nations through shared heritage and holistic healing practices. Rooted in ancient Indian wisdom, Ayurveda was introduced to Sri Lanka thousands of years ago, where it merged with indigenous knowledge, creating a unique yet interconnected tradition. Both countries share a deep respect for Ayurveda's principles, focusing on balance, natural remedies, and personalized health care. The event was attended by over 300 scholars, practitioners and students from different universities and institutions.

Ayurveda Day is officially celebrated every year on auspicious day of 'Dhanwantari Jayanti – Dhanteras' since 2016. The theme for 9th Ayurveda Day is 'Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health' that represents a fusion of ancient wisdom with modern science, bringing Ayurveda's holistic practices to a world seeking sustainable wellness solutions.

On this occasion, two renowned Ayurveda scholars of Sri Lanka– Senior Prof. Sarath Gamini Ranasingha and Emeritus Professor (Mrs) E.R.H.S.S. Ediriweera were felicitated for their lifelong contributions to the field of Ayurveda in Sri Lanka. The winners of different competitions were also awarded with medals and book-vouchers.

Ayurveda, a natural system of medicine, originated in India more than 3,000 years ago. The term Ayurveda is derived from the Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (science or knowledge). Thus, Ayurveda translates to knowledge of life, with its natural therapies focused on ways to regain the balance between body, mind, spirit, and environment.

