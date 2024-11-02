Egypt, Google Discuss Expanding Collaboration In Tourism Promotion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, met with Egypt's Country Director, Hisham El Nazer, along with other Google officials.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to deepen collaboration between the and Google, particularly in promoting Egypt as a vibrant and youthful destination. This aligns with the ministry's current promotional strategy, which emphasizes digital marketing and the effective use of social platforms.

The discussion also focused on potential collaboration between the ministry and Google to enhance Egypt's image as a prime tourist destination. This would involve forming partnerships with tour operators to expand the outreach of joint marketing campaigns executed with the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, specifically in targeted tourism markets. Moreover, there was an emphasis on promoting particular cities, destinations, and tourism products to attract more visitors, especially from specific high-spending demographics.

The meeting also tackled how to leverage Google's technologies and services to enhance user awareness of various tourist destinations in Egypt, thereby increasing tourist arrivals. They discussed the potential use of Google Street View technology to familiarize users with different streets in Egypt, showcasing local shops and tourist attractions.

Additionally, the proposal for collaboration also included training initiatives aimed at enhancing the digital transformation skills and capabilities of ministry staff to bolster Egypt's tourism promotion efforts, especially in light of the current promotional strategy.

For their part, Google representatives highlighted the significant progress made in their ongoing partnership with the ministry, represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, to market Egypt as a distinguished global tourist destination. They presented statistics and indicators they've compiled to track the volume of online searches conducted by Google users about Egypt, the demand for tourism, and the most sought-after tourist destinations.

Additionally, they proposed to the minister the idea of collaborating on the promotion of the grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.







