Israeli Strikes Kill Several Gazans Within Few Hours

Gaza, November 2 (Petra) -Israeli occupation's strikes killed 15 Palestinian citizens and others after bombing two houses in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.Furthermore, two citizens were martyred and others were wounded as an occupation's aircraft targeted a third house in the Mufti land north of Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.Israeli shelling also killed 3 Gazans after bombing a gathering of citizens west of Nuseirat camp, while 10 citizens were massacred by the occupation's artillery strikes of Al-Baraka neighborhood in Beit Lahia in the northern strip.In Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza, two citizens were martyred and others were wounded after the Israeli army bombed houses, while 6 citizens were also killed by artillery shelling that targeted Tal Al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia in the northern coastal enclave.