GCC Exchange Announces Exciting Send & Win Promotion 60 LED Tvs And 30 E-Scooters Up For Grabs!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) GCC Exchange, a prominent name in Money Transfer and Foreign Exchange, is excited to launch its latest promotional campaign,“Send & Win,” in partnership with the of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Instant Cash. This thrilling campaign offers customers the chance to win amazing prizes, including 60 LED TVs and 30 E-Scooters!

This exciting runs from 1st November to 31st December 2024, and is open to all customers who send money through GCC Exchange branches or via the GCC Exchange Mobile App . The lucky winners will be drawn in two rounds – the 1st draw on 5th December 2024 and the 2nd draw on 6th January 2025.

Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange , said: "At GCC Exchange, we believe in making every customer experience memorable. This promotion is our way of showing appreciation to those who continue to rely on us for their money transfer needs. With great prizes like E-Scooters and LED TVs, we're adding even more value to their experience."

Key Highlights:



Prizes: 60 LED TVs and 30 E-Scooters

Promo Period: 1st November – 31st December 2024

1st Draw: 5th December 2024

2nd Draw: 6th January 2025 Eligible Transactions: Transactions made through GCC Exchange branches or via GCC Exchange Mobile App.

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, Mr. Yash, General Manager of GCC Exchange, said: "This campaign is our way of giving back to our valued customers who trust us with their money transfer needs. We want to reward them not just with reliable and secure services but also with the opportunity to win some amazing prizes. We would also like to thank our promotion partners, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Instant Cash, for their support in making this campaign possible."

About GCC Exchange:

GCC Exchange is a fast-growing Money Transfer and Foreign Exchange brand known for its strong customer focus, efficient service, and competitive exchange rates.

For more details about the campaign or how to participate, please visit or call the customer service helpline no at 600 522 049 .

Follow the link to download the app from Google Play and App Store.

