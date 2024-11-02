Amid Russia's Constant Attacks On Ukraine, Sybiha Calls On Partners To 'Lift All Restrictions On Protecting Life'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following another Russian drone attack, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has called on partners to help Ukraine protect against terror.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia ramps up terror. 71 Shahed drones on Kyiv and other cities today. 1,331 in September. ~44/day. 1,908 in October. ~62/day. Let us strike their bases and storages in Russia. Allow partners to intercept them in our sky. Lift all restrictions on protecting life from terror," the minister wrote.

From 19:00 on November 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31P guided air missile fired from the Belgorod region and 71 Shahed strike drones and UAVs of an undetermined type.

Ukraine's defense forces shot down 39 Russian drones as of 11:00 on Saturday. Some 21 drones disappeared from radar, and five UAVs returned to Russia.

According to preliminary reports, drone debris damaged apartment buildings and private houses in the Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv and Odesa regions.