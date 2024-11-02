CBE Welcomes Zambia, Eswatini Delegations To Share Experiences On MSME Finance

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Within the context of Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation with African countries across various fields, the Central of Egypt (CBE) welcomed a delegation from Zambia and Eswatini for three days to learn about the CBE and sector's efforts in sustainable finance and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) financing.

The delegation's visit was coordinated with the Alliance for Inclusion (AFI) to leverage Egypt's leading experience in promoting green financing and establishing sustainable finance principles. The delegation encompassed representatives from the Central Banks, the Ministries of Finance, and several ministries and regulatory entities of the two countries.

During the visit, the CBE presented a comprehensive overview of its regulatory framework to actualize Egypt's Vision 2030. The presentation highlighted the CBE's unwavering efforts to support the state's directives towards the transition to a sustainable economy that prioritizes social and environmental aspects while promoting governance principles. The delegation lauded Egypt's remarkable progress in this fundamental arena.

The visit ended with a mutual commitment from all parties to strengthen future cooperation, solidify mutual partnerships, and exchange expertise, contributing to the achievement of shared goals and the realization of sustainable economic development.



