Orbbec Unveils 'Stereo Vision 3D Camera' For Mobile Robots And Robotic Arms Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Orbbec unveils 'stereo vision 3D camera' for mobile robots and robotic arms

Orbbec , a developer of 3D vision systems, has launched the Gemini 335Lg Stereo Vision 3D Camera at ROSCon 2024.

As the latest addition to the Gemini 330 series, the Gemini 335Lg utilizes advanced Gigabit Multimedia Serial 2 (GMSL2) and a Fakra connector, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in fulfillment centers, warehouses, and factories, as well as for robotic arms in complex tasks such as bin-picking and palletizing/de-palletizing.

The Gemini 330 series offers versatile 3D solutions, focusing on AMRs and robotic arms. These cameras operate in both passive and active laser-illuminated modes, ensuring high-quality depth and RGB output in challenging indoor and outdoor lighting conditions.



Built-in Depth Processing : Equipped with Orbbec's latest depth engine, ASIC MX6800, the camera processes high-resolution depth maps internally, freeing up bandwidth on the host processor for AI and robotics tasks.

Stable and Smooth Data Transmission : This GMSL2/Fakra-powered and IP65-rated Gemini 335Lg supports high-speed transmission (bandwidth up to 6Gbps) and long-distance connection (up to 15 meters). It is also vibration-resistant and resilient in harsh environments, effectively preventing disconnections during high-speed movement, long-distance transmissions, and challenging conditions with uneven terrain, dust and water, and electromagnetic interference.

Streamlined Multi-Device Collaboration : The Gemini 335Lg supports the simultaneous connection of up to 16 cameras, providing precise synchronization of depth and color streams across devices for complex multi-camera setups.

Out-of-the-Box Experience : Fully compatible with the latest NVIDIA Jetson, ROS, and ROS2 platforms, the Gemini 335Lg offers seamless integration, whether connecting through a GMSL2 camera board or directly to a complete system. The platform continues to expand to support a broad range of customer needs. USB Support : Building on the foundation of the Gemini 335L, the Gemini 335Lg maintains the USB Type-C interface and data streaming performance while adding support for GMSL2 and Fakra. Both cameras utilize a unified SDK, enabling seamless application development and validation on the Gemini 335Lg using existing work developed for the Gemini 335L.

Key features of Gemini 335Lg

Michael McSweeney, vice president of sales at Orbbec, says:“We are excited to introduce the Gemini 335Lg at ROSCon 2024.

“This new addition reflects our commitment to enhancing robotics solutions with advanced technology, offering greater stability and reliability for AMRs and robotic arms.”

The Gemini 335Lg was showcased at ROSCon 2024 as part of Orbbec's collaboration with Universal Robots through their new UR AI Accelerator.

The AI Accelerator integrates the Gemini 335Lg with Universal Robots PolyScope X software and is powered by Nvidia Isaac accelerated libraries and AI models, running on the Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module.

The AI Accelerator provides developers with an extensible platform to build applications, accelerate research and reduce time to market of AI products.