Arab League Council Adopts Jordan's Desicion To Address Knesset's Illegal Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- The Council of the Arab League, yesterday, adopted a submitted by Jordan to rally international support to oppose the dangerous illegal laws passed by the Israeli Knesset that would prohibit the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied Palestinian territory.The resolution also addressed the consequences of such arbitrary Israeli actions against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, which has been the scene of Israeli aggression for over a year.In its capacity as the body that issued the decision to establish UNRWA, the General Assembly was asked to hold a special session to discuss the consequences of the dangerous Israeli laws and to work on issuing a UN resolution that includes the rejection of the illegal unilateral Israeli measures and exposes the Israeli narrative that aims to damage the agency's reputation. This was one of the executive and procedural elements of the decision issued by the meeting, according to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson.In accordance with Articles 5 and 6 of the UN Charter, the resolution also called for an emergency session of the Security Council to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter requiring Israel to repeal its illegal laws. It also called on the General Assembly to review the ban on Israel's participation in UN meetings as the occupying power, using Algeria as a non-permanent Arab member of the Security Council. Finally, it called on the international community to continue supporting UNRWA politically and financially until the Palestinian refugees' right to return and compensation is fulfilled in compliance with international law.Ambassador Qudah emphasized that the Arab League's decision stems from Jordan's acknowledgment of the crucial and indispensable role that UNRWA has played over the past 70 years since its founding by a 1949 UN General Assembly resolution to offer health, education, and humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in its five operational areas as well as inside occupied Palestinian territory."The decision aims to strengthen a unified international position that supports the agency and confronts Israeli efforts to undermine its work, assassinate it politically, replace it with any other international organization, or allow Israel, the occupying power, to assume any of its roles in the occupied Palestinian territory," Qudah added.On Thursday, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan requested that the Council of the League of Arab States meet at the level of permanent delegates at the General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo.