Poulin Willey Anastopoulo Notifies Investors Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Pending Class Action Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Edward Life Sciences Corporation (“Edward Life Sciences” or the“Company”) (NYSE:EW) between February 6, 2024 and July 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2024.

If you purchased Edward Life Sciences Corporation securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement.

To join the Edward Life Sciences Corporation class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 8:24-cv-02221, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is an international company that researches, develops, and provides products and technologies for heart valve repair and replacement therapies, as well as critical care monitoring solutions. This lawsuit was filed against the Company and three of its Officers.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Edwards' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company's core product, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”). Defendants' statements included, among other things, a strong commitment to the TAVR platform, confidence in the Company's ability to capitalize on a subset of untreated patients through scaling of its various patient activation activities, and continued claims of significant demand in allegedly lower-penetrated markets.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Edwards' TAVR platform; notably, that the Company's claims and confidence relied far too heavily on their perceived ability to engage the claimed low-treatment rate population of patients and an overestimation of the desire for hospitals and other care facilities to continue to utilize and otherwise commit resources to the TAVR procedures over newer, innovative treatment alternatives.

On July 24, 2024, Edwards unveiled below-expectation financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and, in particular, slashed its revenue guidance for the TAVR platform for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed the TAVR setback on the“continued growth and expansion of structural heart therapies ... [which] put pressure on hospital workflows.” The Company also announced three acquisitions during the second quarter designed to embolden their treatment alternative to TAVR, suggesting further that the company was aware of the potential for the TAVR platform's decelerated growth. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Edwards' revelations. The price of Edwards' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $86.95 per share on July 24, 2024, Edwards' stock price fell to $59.70 per share on July 25, 2024, a decline of about 31.34% in the span of just a single day.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and the other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

