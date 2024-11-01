Global Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The waste recycling services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $58.53 billion in 2023 to $62.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of environmental sustainability, stringent waste disposal regulations, rising volumes of generated waste, growing emphasis on resource conservation, regulatory pressures to limit the use of landfills.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Waste Recycling Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The waste recycling services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $78.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of circular economy practices, government initiatives for waste reduction and recycling, increasing demand for recycled materials, expansion of e-waste recycling services, increasing urbanisation.

Growth Driver Of The Waste Recycling Services Market

The growing awareness about plastic pollution is driving the growth of the waste recycling services market. Plastic pollution is the buildup of synthetic plastic items in the environment to the point that they pose a threat to animals and their habitats, as well as human populations. This pollution causes the planet to degrade posing many problems such as global warming and other climatic changes. Governments of various countries are launching new schemes and policies to reduce the use of plastic and create awareness of plastic pollution.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Waste Recycling Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., China Recycling Development Co. Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Eurokey Recycling Ltd., Interface Inc., Kayama Corp., Northstar Recycling Company, Xerox Corporation, Remondis SE & Co. KG., Republic Services Inc., Rubicon Global, Dowa Eco-System Co. Ltd., Fetzer Vineyards, Kcarp Ltd., Tsuneishi Kamtecs Corp., Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environnement S. A., Suez Environnement S. A., Stericycle Inc., Waste Connections Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., US Ecology Inc., Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc., BioHiTech Global Inc., Renewi plc, Biffa plc, FCC Environment UK Limited, ECO Green Equipment

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Waste Recycling Services Market Size?

Major companies operating in the waste recycling services market are increasing their focus on introducing home recycling pilot programs to gain a competitive edge in the market. A home recycling pilot program is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of different recycling strategies and technologies before they are rolled out on a larger scale.

How Is The Global Waste Recycling Services Market Segmented?

1) By Waste Type: Compost and Food Waste, Glass and Fiberglass, Metal Scraps, Waste Paper, Other Types

2) By Service: Collection Service, Disposable Service

3) By Application: Municipal, Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Waste Recycling Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Waste Recycling Services Market Definition

Waste recycling services refers to any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances whether for the original or other purposes. Waste recycling involves the process of collecting and reprocessing waste materials through various technologies to clean and turn them into new reusable products. Recycling waste provides several advantages, including reducing waste transported to landfills and incinerators, preventing pollution, conserving natural resources, conserving energy, creating jobs, and generating economic benefits.

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global waste recycling services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on waste recycling services market size, waste recycling services market drivers and trends and waste recycling services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

