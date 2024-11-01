ALOFTS Successfully Re-Delivers Aircraft To Head-Of-State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALOFT AeroArchitects is pleased to announce the successful redelivery of YD422.

GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ALOFT is thrilled to announce the successful redelivery and STC issuance of a 737-800 Business Jet (BBJ2). ALOFT is honored to deliver the aircraft on schedule to the Sultan of Johor, Malaysia, as a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.During the aircraft's visit, ALOFT replaced obsolete CMS/IFE equipment with Rockwell Collins CMS/IFE, which included removing and replacing all existing LRUs and switch panels with Rockwell Collins switch panels and modifying the interior to accommodate new equipment.The delivery features a variety of versatile lighting solutions from ALOFT's recent collaboration with Spectrum Networks, including standard Direct LED lighting solutions and FAR-UVC enabled options in fixed and directional formats. These products cater to diverse application needs, ensuring optimal illumination and safety. Spectrum Networks solutions are built to endure the harshest conditions while integrating seamlessly to minimize aircraft downtime.ALOFT has partnered with Spectrum Networks to launch“Project Beacon,” which will address two of the industry's most pressing challenges: product inflexibility and lengthy hardware lead times. The initiative is anticipated to reduce lead times by up to 75% compared to industry standards, establishing Spectrum Networks and Aloft AeroArchitects as more reliable and responsive partners for aviation clients.The project was certified by ALOFT's on-site Organizational Designation Authorization (ODA), which issued the FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) and was validated by the customer's local airworthiness authority in Malaysia.In 2016, the aircraft was with ALOFT, where Edese Doret Industrial Design of New York collaborated to create a custom-designed interior featuring cutting-edge equipment, systems, and exclusive finishing materials.As with all Boeing Business Jets, this BBJ2 includes the PATS Auxiliary Fuel System (AFS), a well-known product line from ALOFT AeroArchitects. The AFS is installed in various tank configurations in the forward and aft cargo compartments. This BBJ2 has a 6-tank configuration that can hold over 3,000 gallons of additional fuel, extending its range by more than 1,500 nautical miles.ALOFT AeroArchitects offers a comprehensive suite of services for integrating complex aircraft systems, including VVIP completions, interior and systems modifications, maintenance inspections, repairs, and overhauls. They are experts in installing auxiliary fuel systems for large-cabin, head-of-state, VVIP, and government aircraft. Operating from a fully equipped campus, ALOFT includes an FAA Part 145 Repair Station that manages STC, PMA, and ODA engineering services. Additionally, ALOFT is an authorized Boeing service center: their manufacturing team and the ODA and engineering division support design and certification needs for global projects. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from several entities, including the FAA, EASA, UAE GCAA, and Bermuda DCA. For more information, visit .

