Former California State Senator Gloria Romero Endorses David Pan For Congress

- Gloria RomeroSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Senator Gloria Romero (Ret.) has endorsed David Pan for in California's 46th district, whose majority Hispanic population spans Santa Ana, Anaheim, Stanton, Fullerton, and the City of Orange.Romero stated,“David Pan is committed to fighting for school choice and parents' rights so that all parents can have the possibility of choosing the best options for their children. We need his voice in Congress to help open up real possibilities for working families to improve their children's lives.”David Pan commented,“I am honored to receive Senator Romero's endorsement. She has been an incredible advocate for school choice, and her recent switch to the Republican Party has highlighted the way in which Republicans speak directly to the needs of our immigrant populations.“As an educator, I understand what a difference a quality school can make in a young person's life. With a government monopoly on education in the public school system, children can be trapped in failing schools and left them without alternatives. If we establish charter schools as an alternative to neighborhood public schools, we can offer parents the ability to make choices about the best way to build their children's future. Offering school vouchers to allow all parents to pay for private schools would further provide all children with the same opportunities that are currently only reserved for the wealthy.“By supporting both public schools and alternative models, we can allow parents to decide which schools are serving their children most effectively. New opportunities would open up for both teachers and students to thrive in a variety of institutions. Expanding the kinds of schools available will improve education overall. In fact, a recent study of Florida's school voucher program has shown that children from all schools, including public schools, have improved their test scores in the new system.”

