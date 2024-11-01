The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unveils Holiday Menu, Inviting Guests To Make Moments Of Joy This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, why not treat yourself to a well-deserved break and make that moment your own? To sleigh the most wonderful time of the year, today, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, a global specialty coffee & tea house has announced its new seasonal menu just in time for the holidays! The festive lineup debuts a twist on fan favorites including adding Dark Choclate to the Peppermint Mocha, adding White Chocolate to the classic Winter Dream Tea and finishing off with a mouthwatering Ginger Bread Cookie Coffee.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's featured seasonal beverages

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Gingerbread Cookie Latte

This holiday season, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf invites guests to savor the joy of the season with our new Holiday beverages, which offer a delightful twist on classic fan favorites. Each carefully crafted drink blends familiar flavors with innovative surprises, encouraging everyone to take a moment for themselves amid the holiday hustle.

Guests can enjoy the NEW Holiday collection, available beginning November 1, 2024 through

January 2, 2025,

including:



Featured Beverages:



NEW Gingerbread Cookie – The beloved sweet and spicy cookie has inspired new beverages to be savored in all your holiday moments:



NEW Gingerbread Cookie

Ice Blended® drink – Make it a refreshing moment with our iconic frozen drink infused with the warmth of gingerbread cookie flavor.

NEW Gingerbread Cookie

Latte – Make it a cozy moment with our famous lattes, made with our signature 5-bean blend and the comforting flavor of gingerbread cookies.

NEW Peppermint Dark Chocolate – The holiday favorite is back, and with more to love! For the first time, we are blending the refreshing peppermint flavor with our fan-favorite Dark Chocolate powder, creating a more decadent, chocolaty moment for the holidays. We also welcome a few newcomers to the lineup, offering more ways to enjoy this holiday treat:



NEW Peppermint Dark Chocolate Iced Dry Americano –

The viral sensation is dressed up for the holidays, flavored with dark chocolate and peppermint then topped with cream and a dark chocolate waterfall.

NEW Peppermint Dark Chocolate Cream Cold Brew –

Now with a dark chocolate cream cap! Also delicious on any iced coffee favorites. NEW White Chocolate Winter Dream Tea Latte – A twist on our classic Winter Dream Tea Latte, a heartwarming tradition of black tea, rooibos, sweet spices and vanilla, is now made with white chocolate powder for more holiday decadence.

"At The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, we understand that the holidays can be a whirlwind of activities. Our winter menu is crafted to offer you that perfect cup of comfort, whether you're enjoying a moment of solitude or celebrating with loved ones," said

Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We believe in the power of taking a moment for yourself, and with our premium section of specialty coffee and tea, we hope to bring our guests holiday cheer and make every moment that much more appreciated."

Alongside the new beverages that are set to fill your cup with joy, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also debuting seasonal pastries including an Orange Cranberry Muffin and Scone*, and Seasonal Cake Pops.

