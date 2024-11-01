FINISH® BRAND UNVEILS NEW MASH-UP RECIPE - THE ULTIMATE SIDE DISH FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hosting can be tough, especially during the holidays. This year, Finish, a Reckitt brand

and global leader

in the dishwasher detergent category, is helping you become the ultimate host for your holiday gatherings. With a new exclusive side dish recipe and the tools to tackle the tough holiday messes, Finish® Ultimate leaves you with more time to enjoy the season.

The Mac & Cheese x Corn Bread mash-up, with featuring those tough-to-clean ingredients that Finish® Ultimate can tackle.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell unveil their ultimate side dish recipe, Mac & Cheese x Corn Bread.

Finish Ultimate tackles the tough holiday mess. It cleans dishes in tough conditions - on burnt-on stains, in old dishwashers, and in hard water – even without pre-rinsing.

The brand teamed up with husband and wife duo, digital content creator, Allison Kucharczyk

(Kuch) and NFL player, Isaac Rochell ,

to unveil the ultimate side dish recipe: Mac

&

Cheese

x Corn Bread . The new recipe features tough-to-clean ingredients and iconic holiday favorites, crafted in an unforgettable mash-up to impress your guests.

"I've hosted the holidays for several years, and always aim to create fun spins on classic holiday dishes. My Mac

&

Cheese

x Corn Bread recipe is the perfect way to wow guests at upcoming holiday gatherings," said Allison Kuch . "My favorite tip, however, is not in the dish prep itself - it's all about the cleanup. Finish Ultimate is my sidekick in the kitchen because it tackles the tough, burnt-on stains – even without pre-rinsing. So, I can enjoy spending holiday time with family, knowing Finish has it covered."

New York residents are invited to join us for a series of intimate dinners with Resident, where they can taste the ultimate side dish for themselves. Resident is an experiential platform, based in NYC, that curates exclusive dining experiences in private luxury apartments, showcasing world-class culinary talent. For a limited time, guests can enjoy Kuch's recipe

and a fresh take on a classic holiday menu from Michelin Star Chef, Mark Garcia , at a Resident dinner at One Manhattan Square. Foodies eager to join these festive dinner parties can purchase tickets at meetresident , while seats are available.

"At Finish, we know hosts are responsible for a lot – especially during the holidays. From ensuring all dishes are cooked and kept warm, accommodating to guests' needs, preparing the décor to managing the inevitable cleanup, every detail is carefully planned for a successful holiday gathering, "said Alexis Chatzialexiou, Vice President of US Marketing for Finish at Reckitt. "That's why we carefully designed Finish Ultimate as the Ultimate side kick - to take on the toughest stains so hosts can spend less time on the dishes and focus on spending more time with their guests and being the Ultimate Host. Plus - Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid helps prevent spots, removes streaks, and defends against cloudiness on your dishes, so you can feel assured your dishes have a practically spotless shine."

Additionally, to help hosts with their next dinner party, Finish is offering a grand prize, valued at over $10,000, with the addition of essentials from Finish and Le Creuset. From November 1st to December 22nd, 2024, vote on your favorite side dish for a chance to win the ultimate dinner party on Finish. For official rules and details, visit FinishUltimateHost.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 11/1/24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/22/24. For official rules, visit FinishUltimateHost . Sponsor: Reckitt Benckiser LLC, 399 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

ABOUT FINISH ULTIMATE HOST SWEEPSTAKES:

ABOUT FINISH

Finish is on a mission to thoroughly clean dishes and help end water waste with a range of products ,like Finish Dishwasher Cleaner. Finish

Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent, give consumers sparkling clean dishes without the need for pre-rinsing, empowering users to save up to 20 gallons of water with each full dishwasher load. Finish Jet- Dry Rinse Aid rinses, dries, and shines-giving consumers results that detergent alone can't achieve. Today's actions can save tomorrow's water, for a brighter future and a better planet!

For more information, please visit



or follow on Instagram or TikTok @finishdishwashing.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick , Calgon , Cillit Bang , Clearasil , Dettol , Durex , Enfamil , Finish , Gaviscon , Harpic , Lysol , Mortein , Mucinex , Nurofen , Nutramigen , Strepsils , Vanish , Veet , Woolite

and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at .

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

