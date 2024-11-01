Carolina Business Equipment To Rebrand As Novatech, Unifying Operations And Enhancing Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a national leader in Managed Office solutions, today announced that Carolina Business Equipment (CBE), which joined the Novatech family in July 2023, will complete the transition to operate fully under the Novatech brand. This strategic move marks the next step in unifying operations and delivering even greater value to CBE's longstanding customers while retaining the local expertise they have trusted for decades.

A

Seamless

Transition

for

Customers

Carolina Business Equipment

Effective

November

1,

2024 , CBE will officially be marketed as Novatech. While the name change becomes official on this date, customers will start to see changes roll out in the coming days and weeks. These include website updates, building signage, and communications. Please expect to be redirected to Novatech's online presence when visiting the CBE website. This is part of the seamless transition that will not disrupt the familiar relationships and services customers have relied on for years.

"Over the last year, we've taken the time to carefully analyze best practices across both organizations," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "By fully bringing CBE into the Novatech brand, we're creating more efficiencies and synergies across the board. This ensures that our customers benefit from a more streamlined, supported, and technologically advanced experience. It's a win for both employees and customers."

No

Changes

to

Service,

Only

Enhancements

The transition will enhance customer support capabilities without changing the relationships or service quality CBE customers have grown accustomed to. Through the integration with Novatech, CBE teams will have access to advanced technologies and broader resources that ensure continued, if not greater, levels of service. This includes Novatech's comprehensive Managed Office solutions, spanning Managed IT Services, print, cloud, and cybersecurity, adding more depth to CBE's already impressive portfolio.

"We are excited to bring the CBE team fully under the Novatech brand," said Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing at Novatech. "Their legacy of exceptional service and regional expertise is something we greatly respect. By unifying under one brand, we're able to amplify that service with even more resources and tools to continue delivering outstanding results for customers. CBE's branding has always been strong, and we're proud to build on that with Novatech's nationwide footprint and industry-leading solutions."

NovaVision:

Enhanced

Support for

CBE

Customers

One

significant

enhancement

CBE

customers

will

now

enjoy

is

access

to

NovaVision ,

Novatech's online customer portal, which provides 24/7 online access to place and track service calls, submit meter readings, order toner and supplies, and pay bills.

NovaVision, which gets rave reviews from

Novatech's customers, offers a quick and convenient solution for managing services.

Additional training and communication on NovaVision

will

be

provided directly

to

CBE

customers in the coming weeks.

A

Message

from

John

Eckstrom

John

Eckstrom

reflected

on

the

transition,

saying,

"When

we

joined

forces with

Novatech in 2023, it was with the commitment to maintaining the level of care and attention our customers expect. Over time, we saw the incredible value that

Novatech's solutions bring to the table. This

rebrand allows us to offer advanced technologies and redundancies that strengthen our service and sales capabilities, not just in our local markets but across an ever-expanding reach. I'm confident this next step will further elevate the customer experience."

About

Novatech,

Inc.

Novatech, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit

novatech .

Media Contact

Jim

Haney

Vice President of Marketing, Novatech

Email: [email protected]

615-784-5444

SOURCE Novatech

