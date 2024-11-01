Carolina Business Equipment To Rebrand As Novatech, Unifying Operations And Enhancing Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NASHVILLE,
Tenn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a national leader in Managed Office solutions, today announced that Carolina Business Equipment (CBE), which joined the Novatech family in July 2023, will complete the transition to operate fully under the Novatech brand. This strategic move marks the next step in unifying operations and delivering even greater value to CBE's longstanding customers while retaining the local expertise they have trusted for decades.
A
Seamless
Transition
for
Customers
Continue Reading
Carolina Business Equipment
Effective
November
1,
2024 , CBE will officially be marketed as Novatech. While the name change becomes official on this date, customers will start to see changes roll out in the coming days and weeks. These include website updates, building signage, and communications. Please expect to be redirected to Novatech's online presence when visiting the CBE website. This is part of the seamless transition that will not disrupt the familiar relationships and services customers have relied on for years.
"Over the last year, we've taken the time to carefully analyze best practices across both organizations," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "By fully bringing CBE into the Novatech brand, we're creating more efficiencies and synergies across the board. This ensures that our customers benefit from a more streamlined, supported, and technologically advanced experience. It's a win for both employees and customers."
No
Changes
to
Service,
Only
Enhancements
The transition will enhance customer support capabilities without changing the relationships or service quality CBE customers have grown accustomed to. Through the integration with Novatech, CBE teams will have access to advanced technologies and broader resources that ensure continued, if not greater, levels of service. This includes Novatech's comprehensive Managed Office solutions, spanning Managed IT Services, print, cloud, and cybersecurity, adding more depth to CBE's already impressive portfolio.
"We are excited to bring the CBE team fully under the Novatech brand," said Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing at Novatech. "Their legacy of exceptional service and regional expertise is something we greatly respect. By unifying under one brand, we're able to amplify that service with even more resources and tools to continue delivering outstanding results for customers. CBE's branding has always been strong, and we're proud to build on that with Novatech's nationwide footprint and industry-leading solutions."
NovaVision:
Enhanced
Support for
CBE
Customers
One
significant
enhancement
CBE
customers
will
now
enjoy
is
access
to
NovaVision ,
Novatech's online customer portal, which provides 24/7 online access to place and track service calls, submit meter readings, order toner and supplies, and pay bills.
NovaVision, which gets rave reviews from
Novatech's customers, offers a quick and convenient solution for managing services.
Additional training and communication on NovaVision
will
be
provided directly
to
CBE
customers in the coming weeks.
A
Message
from
John
Eckstrom
John
Eckstrom
reflected
on
the
transition,
saying,
"When
we
joined
forces with
Novatech in 2023, it was with the commitment to maintaining the level of care and attention our customers expect. Over time, we saw the incredible value that
Novatech's solutions bring to the table. This
rebrand allows us to offer advanced technologies and redundancies that strengthen our service and sales capabilities, not just in our local markets but across an ever-expanding reach. I'm confident this next step will further elevate the customer experience."
About
Novatech,
Inc.
Novatech, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit
novatech .
Media Contact
Jim
Haney
Vice President of Marketing, Novatech
Email: [email protected]
615-784-5444
SOURCE Novatech
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01112024003732001241ID1108841538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.