Toilet Roll Global Report 2024

The Business Research Company's Toilet Roll Market Trends And Analysis: Projections, Size, And Key Insights 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The toilet roll market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $18.51 billion in 2023 to $19.94 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is driven by population increases, urbanization, shifts in consumer lifestyles, effective promotional strategies, economic factors, and heightened health and hygiene awareness.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Toilet Roll Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The toilet roll market is projected to see strong growth, reaching $26.43 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce and online retail, environmental sustainability concerns, innovations in product design and packaging, pandemic-driven purchasing behaviors, and heightened hygiene and sanitation practices. Notable trends include the incorporation of smart and IoT features, the growth of e-commerce channels, partnerships with charitable causes and sustainability efforts, the introduction of compact travel-friendly options, and the premiumization of high-end and luxury products.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Toilet Roll Market?

Rising public awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, particularly in urban areas, is driving demand for Away-from-home (AFH) toilet paper. Emerging consumer markets in countries like India and Indonesia are seeing greater use of toilet paper, even though it is not traditionally a personal hygiene method.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Tire Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kleenex, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Traidcraft Toilet Tissue, Essity AB, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cascades Inc., Angel Soft, Kirkland Signature, Seventh Generation Inc., Coronet, Windsoft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, Charmin Ultra Soft.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Toilet Roll Market?

The adoption of through air drying (TAD) technology is on the rise among companies in the toilet roll market. TAD technology is a high-standard method for producing paper, resulting in toilet paper that is highly absorbent and has improved bulk properties. Ultra toilet paper, produced using TAD technology, involves blowing air into the fibers during the drying process. The United States extensively employs TAD technology in tissue paper production.

How Is the Global Toilet Roll Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

2) By Type: 1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Other Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

4) By End User: Household, Commercial

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Toilet Roll Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the toilet roll market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the market analysis. The regions covered in the toilet roll global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Toilet Roll Market?

The toilet roll refers to a type of toilet paper used for sanitary purposes. Toilet paper is a narrow roll-shaped sanitary product employed for cleansing or drying oneself after urinating and defecating. It is typically made from recycled paper or fresh pulp and is designed to maintain personal hygiene; it is disposable and biodegradable.

The Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Toilet Roll Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into toilet roll market size, toilet roll market drivers and trends, toilet roll market major players, toilet roll competitors' revenues, toilet roll global market positioning, and toilet roll market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

