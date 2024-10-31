War Update: 79 Combat Clashes Reported, Russians Concentrating Attacks On Three Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, the number of clashes along the entire front line has risen to 79, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove sectors.

This is according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seen by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued offensive actions, with the number of clashes along the entire front line increasing to 79. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove sectors," the report states.

It is noted that Sumy and Chernihiv regions are experiencing continued artillery shelling from Russian territory, affecting border areas, including Pokrovka, Bachivsk, Shalyhine, Novenke, Leonivka, Basivka, Pavlivka, and Koreniok.

There have also been seven airstrikes on Russia's Kursk region, during which the enemy dropped 13 aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces continue their assault around Vovchansk, where two attacks have already been repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched seven assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Berestove, and Vyshneve, with six clashes still ongoing.

In Lyman sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions twelve times near Katerynivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Terny, and the Serebriansky forest. Eight of these confrontations have concluded, while four continue, with Russian forces using unguided rockets against the Serebriansky forest.

In Toretsk sector , the Russian troops twice tried to improve their position, but the Ukrainian forces repelled them. The enemy dropped four bombs in the area around Katerynivka.

Since this morning, the Russian forces have made ten attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk sector . Battles are still underway near Promin, Lysivka, and Vyshneve, with Myroliubivka and Mirnohrad experiencing airstrikes.

Twenty-two enemy assaults were recorded near Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Ostrivske, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Yelyzavetivka in the Kurakhove sector . Around Antonivka, the invaders focused their main efforts, launching ten assaults, with three still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , two clashes were reported near Bohoyavlenka and Trudove, with two attacks repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces launched two attacks toward Novodanylivka, dropping eight guided bombs near Yurkivka, Tavriiske, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , two enemy assaults were successfully repelled.

On other fronts, no significant changes have been observed, according to the General Staff.

Ukrinform previously reported that, as of October 31, 2024, Russian military losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, are estimated at approximately 694,950 personnel, with around 1,310 losses recorded in the last 24 hours.