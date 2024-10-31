COYA Concludes Its Cultural Pop-Up Series In New York City With Resounding Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COYA POPS UP IN NYC

COYA brought vibrant Latin American pop-ups to NYC (Oct. 16-24) with Peruvian cuisine, music, art at Zuma, Llama NYC, Mr. Purple, attracting diverse guests.

- Yannis Stanisiere, Chief Operating Officer of COYA YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2024, COYA, an award-winning luxury lifestyle brand with venues in London, Dubai, Barcelona, Mykonos, and Paris among many other iconic cities, brought its celebrated Latin American experience to New York City (NYC), captivating guests with a series of vibrant pop-ups that celebrated Peruvian cuisine, music, and art. Taking over three iconic venues - Zuma, Llama NYC, and Mr. Purple - COYA's events immersed attendees in the essence of Latin American culture with unforgettable evenings of food, cocktails, and music.Throughout the series, guests experienced COYA's signature flair for combining exquisite Peruvian flavors with dynamic cultural elements.“We're thrilled to have returned to New York City with COYA's iconic blend of extraordinary dining, captivating art, and vibrant cultural experiences,” said Yannis Stanisiere, Chief Operating Officer of COYA.“Transporting New Yorkers to Lima through flavors, sounds, and artistry was an incredible experience, and we're looking forward to more future moments like these.”Highlights from the experiences included an art exhibit by New York-based Peruvian artist Nestor Madelengoitia at Zuma; a cocktail masterclass at Llama Inn NYC, and a COYA Music takeover at Mr. Purple. Each event drew a diverse crowd eager to experience COYA's unique blend of Latin American-inspired hospitality.At Zuma, COYA transformed the second-floor bar with a curated selection of Peruvian bar dishes, iconic pisco sours, and rhythmic beats from COYA Music, creating a dynamic Latin American-inspired ambiance. Art lovers were treated to a special exhibition by Peruvian artist Nestor Madelengoitia, whose "TAI CHI-PARACAS" series, inspired by the ancient“El Manto Paracas,” captivated guests with a visual dialogue between the past and present.For cocktail enthusiasts, the Amigos de COYA at Llama NYC offered an exclusive mixology masterclass led by COYA's Global Bar Manager, with creations featuring the world's first infused pisco, 1615 Macerado.The grand finale took place at Mr. Purple on Oct. 24, where COYA Music took over, enveloping the space in signature beats that blended seamlessly with the vibrant energy of the Lower East Side's renowned rooftop venue. Guests danced into the early morning hours, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that blended music and celebration in perfect harmony. The event attracted notable figures from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and media including Myles O'Neal, Liris Crosse, Selim Ibrahim, and Oneil Thomas.Each activation brought a unique slice of COYA's immersive experience, leaving NYC guests with an unforgettable taste of Latin American culture. For a closer look at the moments captured throughout this exclusive NYC series, click here .COYA looks forward to expanding further within the U.S., bringing its unparalleled cultural and culinary experiences to new audiences.ABOUT COYACOYA is an award-winning luxury lifestyle brand, delivering an unforgettable and unique Latin American experience around the world. Born from the spirit of adventure, COYA takes its guests on an immersive cultural sensory journey by combining vibrant, creative and contemporary Peruvian cuisine and cocktails, with music, events and art from some of the world's best talents. Since opening its flagship location in Mayfair, London in 2012, COYA has brought the spirit of Latin America to cosmopolitan cities around world in London, Paris, Monaco, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Mykonos. COYA Mayfair was awarded Venue of the Year 2019 at the Prestigious London Lifestyle Awards, a recognition of the restaurant, bar and private members club's dedication to serving world class food and drink in a beautiful setting and reliably convivial atmosphere. For more information, please visitABOUT COYA MUSICCOYA MUSIC was founded as the brands in-house music label in 2017, a collaborative project between resident and international DJs which produces podcasts, releases and curates' unique events worldwide influenced by South American rhythms. You can enjoy the COYA vibe wherever you are through the COYA MUSIC label. Listen to more at

