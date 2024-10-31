(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARY, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verus Title, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM ), a national, technology-driven services platform, today announced the appointment of Monica Schroeder, an accomplished veteran, as President. Additionally, Penelope Vockel, previously Vice President for the Northeast and Midwest regions, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Monica Schroeder

Before joining Verus Title, Schroeder led a national title agency for five years, demonstrating her expertise in scaling operations, maintaining compliance standards, and enhancing client experiences through technological solutions. With over 20 years in the title and settlement industry, she has established herself as a trusted leader with a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. Schroeder graduated Summa Cum Laude from California State University, Fullerton, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Monica to the Verus Title team," said Fathom Holdings COO Jon Gwin. "Her proven leadership, combined with a passion for service and a track record of integrating technology to drive value, will be instrumental in guiding our team and strengthening our commitment to our clients."

Schroeder commented, "I'm thrilled to join Verus Title and be part of such a dedicated group of professionals. The team's reputation for service excellence and innovation is well deserved, and I look forward to working with them to drive growth and enhance the reliable and efficient solutions our clients have come to expect. Together, we'll continue building on our success and exploring new opportunities to serve our customers even better."

Penelope Vockel

Vockel has been pivotal in driving growth and operational efficiency across Verus Title's Northeast, Midwest, and DC Metro regions. With over a decade of industry experience, including prior leadership roles at STA Title & Escrow, and a legal background from Georgetown University, Vockel brings a strong strategic perspective to her new role as COO.

"We are thrilled to promote Penelope to Chief Operating Officer of Verus," added Gwin. "Her expertise, dedication, and leadership have been crucial to our growth, and we're confident that she will help Verus Title reach new heights."

Vockel shared her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to take on this new role and support Verus Title's mission of delivering innovative and reliable solutions to our clients. Our team is committed to setting new standards in client service, and I'm eager to work with them as we continue to expand our reach and refine our offerings. The real estate industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to leading initiatives that keep Verus Title at the forefront of these changes."

About Verus Title

Verus Title is a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., offering comprehensive title insurance and settlement services. Verus Title is committed to innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction, providing real estate professionals and consumers with efficient, transparent, and reliable solutions.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover

and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED