Southwire Invests In Boxpower

Southwire to partner with microgrid provider BoxPower.

CARROLLTON, Ga., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire Company, LLC is pleased to announce an in BoxPower Inc., a turnkey microgrid provider.

BoxPower, based in Grass Valley, Calif., designs, installs and manages microgrids for utilities, EV charging and Commercial and Industrial Applications. With modular hardware, advanced software services, and a team of subject matter experts, BoxPower delivers an end-to-end microgrid platform that enables organizations to deploy microgrids at scale, anywhere.

"We are excited to partner with BoxPower as a part of Southwire's commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions. This investment allows us to both deepen our understanding of microgrids and promote our core values of Growing Green and Giving Back through BoxPower's efforts in wildfire mitigation, emissions reduction and bringing power to rural communities. This investment reflects our shared vision of a cleaner, more resilient energy future." - Richard Oglesby, senior vice president of Industrial at Southwire

"We are excited to partner with BoxPower on providing microgrid solutions for our customers. We believe that BoxPower's offering will help utilities meet the challenges of sustainability and resiliency that are increasingly important in the 21st century. We look forward to working with BoxPower as part of our core mission of responsible power delivery." - Charles Hume, managing director of Southwire Technology Ventures

As a part of this investment, Southwire will be a preferred partner to BoxPower for future utility projects. The partnership will strengthen Southwire's presence in the expanding microgrid market and provide valuable insights into emerging opportunities.

"Southwire has been a leader in the energy and utility industry for over 70 years, and we are excited to collaborate with them to expand BoxPower's reach and capabilities. Together, we can more effectively offer utility and commercial customers resilient microgrid solutions in a new world of rapidly growing energy demands, increasing natural disasters and aging infrastructure." - Anderson Barkow, co-founder and chief financial officer at BoxPower

BoxPower joins a portfolio of investments managed by the Southwire Technology Ventures team. This team collaborates with pioneering startups to build the future of smart power. To learn more, visit the Southwire Technology Ventures team webpage .

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit .

