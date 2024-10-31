Game-Changing $MOKA Token Launch Set To Boost Mokens League’S Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global gaming company launches the $MOKA utility token, creating new opportunities for players and investors across the Mokens League gaming platform







BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster League Studios , the visionary company behind the Mokens League gaming platform, is thrilled to announce the upcoming public sale of its highly anticipated utility token, $MOKA . Designed to fuel an ecosystem of interconnected games and experiences, $MOKA will serve as the backbone for in-game transactions, rewards, and player engagement across the Mokens League universe.

Scheduled to go live on 8th November 2024, the $MOKA token sale represents a key milestone in Monster League Studios' mission to redefine gaming through blockchain technology. With Mokens League, the company is creating a universe of games where players can seamlessly interact and carry their assets across different game experiences. Beginning with its flagship soccer game, the platform will soon expand to titles such as Padel , Tennis , Racing , and more, broadening the reach and utility of $MOKA.

Mokens League Soccer is the first game that allows players to compete in team-based or individual matches. It features multiple gameplay modes, with match length and rules varying by mode. Players need 1–6 NFTs to participate, which act as in-game characters. The game has already reached over 50,000 active users. Mokens League Soccer is available on PC, App Store, and Google Play.

"At Mokens League, we believe in building more than just individual games-we're creating a full gaming universe," said Martin Repetto , CEO of Monster League Studios. "The launch of $MOKA will empower our players and community by giving them real value and utility across all our games, allowing them to participate in our Win-to-Earn model, earn exclusive rewards, and explore a connected universe of Web3 gaming experiences."

Key Highlights of the $MOKA Token Sale:

Utility-Driven Token : $MOKA is designed to be more than just a currency. As a utility token, it will support in-game purchases, facilitate player rewards, and unlock exclusive features across all Mokens League games.



Two NFT Tiers: FAN and VIP Packs : Recently, Mokens League announced two NFT tiers-FAN and VIP packs-as essential components of its promotional series, aimed at unlocking exclusive features and rewards within the Mokens Hub. These packs drive engagement by providing early access to various platform functionalities. The initial launch of FAN packs was met with great success, as NFTs were claimed in record time, underscoring high demand and the platform's effectiveness in expanding the user base and creating a vibrant gaming community.



Cross-Game Compatibility : Players can use $MOKA across the entire Mokens League ecosystem, allowing their assets, achievements, and rewards to transcend individual games, from sports-based titles like soccer and padel to exciting genres like racing and brawling.



User-Friendly Web3 Integration : Mokens League has partnered with ImmutableX (IMX) to ensure seamless onboarding for Web2 users unfamiliar with crypto. Players can create a secure Web3 wallet effortlessly using just their email, Apple ID, or Google Play account.



Accessible to All : The $MOKA token sale will be conducted in stages, with the first phase launching as a community sale. This will be followed by public sales on leading launchpads, including Bit2Me , Kanga , and Gamestarter , ensuring broad accessibility to both seasoned crypto investors and gaming enthusiasts new to Web3.



The tokenomics of the $MOKA token are carefully designed. 10% of the total supply is allocated for the community sale, 1% for the public sale, and 17% for the team. A substantial 42% is dedicated to the community, ecosystem, and rewards. This tokenomics structure is community-centered, prioritizing user needs to drive high engagement and reward active participation in Mokens League.

The $MOKA token sale provides a unique opportunity for investors to join a pioneering project in the rapidly expanding blockchain gaming space. Mokens League's commitment to innovation, combined with its seasoned team of game developers with over 25 years of experience, positions it as a formidable player in the Web3 gaming industry.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MONSTER LEAGUE S.L. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

