Jordan Submits Draft Resolution Condemning Israel's Decision Against UNRWA

Cairo, October 31 (Petra) -- Jordan Thursday submitted a draft condemning the Israeli Knesset's adoption of laws banning the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.The Israeli Knesset's laws prevent staff from obtaining privileges and immunities granted to UN organisations operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.The Jordanian resolution stressed that Israel's law is a violation of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling the Israeli laws null and void.This came during the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates held Thursday at the pan-Arab organisation's HQ at the request of Jordan.The resolution stressed UNRWA's role in providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, which has been devastated by the ongoing Israeli war.It also praised UNRWA's role in providing basic services to Palestinian refugees to improve the difficult living conditions.The resolution stressed that the decisions issued by the occupying power cannot cancel the UN resolutions that guaranteed the rights of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation.The resolution urges the international community to provide the necessary political and financial support to the agency until the Palestinian refugee issue is resolved and an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is established on the lines of June 4, 1967 based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.