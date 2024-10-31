Jordan Foreign Minister Condoles On Spain Flood Victims

Amman, October 30 (Petra) -- of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi expressed in a telephone call with the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, condolences on the flood and wished the recovery.Safadi wrote on X Thursday that he affirmed during the call Jordan's readiness, under royal directives, to provide assistance.

