Jordan Foreign Minister Condoles On Spain Flood Victims

10/31/2024 11:00:49 PM

Amman, October 30 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi expressed in a telephone call with the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, condolences on the flood victims and wished the injured recovery.
Safadi wrote on X Thursday that he affirmed during the call Jordan's readiness, under royal directives, to provide assistance.

