GCC Says UNRWA 'Lifeline' For Millions Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, October 31 (Petra) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Thursday expressed concern over the worsening conditions of the Palestinians amid an Israeli war on Gaza and condemned the long-term Israeli military of the Palestinian territories.This came in a statement received by Petra and delivered by the Permanent Qatari Delegation to the UN on behalf of the GCC regarding Item 59 on "permanent of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources" before the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly during its 79th session.The GCC states explained that the report presented to the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly referred to aspects of the effects of the Israeli war on the living and humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people in Gaza, which claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people, most of whom were women and children, killed by the Israeli military.The GCC states stressed that children in the Gaza Strip are facing the catastrophic consequences of the war, including hunger, the spread of diseases and high rates of malnutrition, in addition to the suffering of pregnant women and newborns from the lack of health care due to the destruction of hospitals and the cessation of health care centres.