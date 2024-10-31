Sheikh Joaan Leads Qatar Delegation At ANOC General Assembly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On day two of the 27th Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Cascais, Portugal, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, ANOC Senior Vice-President and Qatar Olympic Committee President, alongside the Qatar delegation led by the QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain engaged in pivotal discussions. More than 850 delegates from 200 NOCs as well as representatives from the International Olympic Committee, International Federations, and Olympic Games Organising Committees are participating in the General Assembly. On the sidelines of the event, HE Sheikh Joaan also met Gene Sykes, Chair of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The meeting focused on areas of sports co-operation, with both sides emphasising the importance of strengthening solidarity and sharing expertise to support the Olympic Movement and uphold its values.

