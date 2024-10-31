Devotees Offer Prayers At Golden Temple To Mark Bandi Chhor Divas

(MENAFN- IANS) Amritsar, Nov 1 (IANS) Crowds of devotees paid obeisance and took a holy dip in the 'Sarovar' on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas at the Golden Temple complex here early Friday.

The complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, the Harmandir Sahib, is located, was illuminated with LED lights, giving it a glittering look.

There was a festive spirit at the shrine complex in this Sikh holy city as tens of thousands of devotees converged here to offer prayers and seek blessings.

The domes, buildings and floors of the shrine complex were cleaned and lit up for the occasion.

The day is celebrated in the Sikh religion as Bandi Chhor Diwas (Prisoner Liberation Day). On this day, the sixth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Hargobind, returned to Amritsar after being released along with 52 kings from imprisonment by the Mughal emperor Jahangir from Gwalior prison in 1619.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to stop the Sikh faith from flourishing, the Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib at Gwalior Fort. Jahangir fell ill and could not get well despite efforts. To get rid of his illness, Sufi Saint Sain Mian Mir advised Jahangir to release Guru Hargobind Sahib.

The Guru refused to be released alone. Jahangir said whoever can come out holding the 'palla' (end portion of the robe) of the imprisoned Guru, can be released. The Guru got a special robe stitched, holding which 52 imprisoned kings got released from jail.

Upon his arrival at Amritsar, Guru Hargobind Sahib was welcomed by Sikhs by lighting earthen lamps.

“This day is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas with Khalsa's grandeur. Bandi: Prisoner, Chhor: Release and Diwas: Day,” says the SGPC, the mini parliament of the religion.

“It is one of the most highly revered places of worship in the world where serenity allows you to connect peacefully with the divine, even amidst lakhs of devotees,” a devotee told IANS, who reached this holy city from Lucknow.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had asked Sikhs to refrain from decorating their houses and other buildings with electrical lights on Bandi Chhor Diwas as it falls on the same day as the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He asked them to go for traditional ghee 'diyas' instead.