Brilliant Afif Comes Off The Bench To Sink Rayyan In A Thriller

Al Sadd needed the brilliance of their talismanic forward and Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif to overcome Al Rayyan in a thrilling Qatar Clasico of the Qatar Stars League yesterday.

At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Afif took to the field in the second half to make the winning difference as The Wolves battled from being a goal down to beat Rayyan 2-1. The defending champions thus took their tally to 18 points to snap at the heels of leaders Al Duhail (19pts) while Al Rayyan remain on 10 points. In other matches of the day, Al Gharafa defeated Al Arabi 3-1 while Qatar SC beat Al Khor 2-1.

The clash between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan lived up to its billing with frills and thrills from both sides. The Lions were the better side for most part of the early minutes of the first half, and they had their chances.

Gabriel Pereira had his left-footed shot from outside the box saved in the 3rd minute, while their leading-scorer Roger Guedes fluffed an opportunity in the 17th minute after firing wide a loose ball from a mistake of Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

With Afif not in the starting lineup, Al Rayyan seemed determined to be more aggressive as they maintained their pressure on the coach Felix Sanchez's men. Al Sadd's Rafa Mujica had his left-footed attempt, from a through ball by Cristo Gonzalez, blocked in the 45th minute while Guedes missed arguably the best chance of the half for Al Rayyan in added time when his attempt from a quick throw went too high with only the goalkeeper to beat and the first half ended goalless.

Al Sadd brought in Afif in the 61st minute, replacing Yusuf Abdurisag, and there was now more bite to Al Sadd's attack. The star player's impact was instantly felt with his dazzling skills and amazing passes.

Despite the Qatari national's heroics, it was Al Rayyan who got the opening goal in the 67th minute through Egyptian player Trezeguet, who skilfully evaded Al Sadd's defender Mohamed Camara after collecting a pass from Gabriel Pereira to unleash a right-footed shot from the right side of the box that went beyond an onrushing Barsham.

The Lions' lead, however, did not last for too long as Afif stamped his authority by setting up Waad for the equaliser two minutes later.

Afif then scored himself as he finished off a move he began a few metres away from the centreline. He exchanged some sublime passes with Waad before chipping the ball over Al Rayyan's goalkeeper Fahad Younes, to ensure win for Al Sadd. The goal, which was initially disputed, however stood after a lengthy VAR review.

Earlier at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al Gharafa scored an emphatic 3-1 win over Al Arabi to make the top four. Yacine Brahimi (21'), Joselu (76') and Mohammad Muntari (89') scored for Al Gharafa, who increased their points tally to 15, while Al Arabi's solitary goal came through Yousef Msakni in the 62nd minute as they remained on 10 points.

Brahimi found the back of the net with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box after collecting a well-delivered weighed pass from Florinel Coman, whose overhead pass evaded Al Arabi defenders before landing at the Algerian's feet.

Al Arabi secured their equaliser soon through a quickly taken corner kick from Rodri Sanchez. That was driven home by Msakni while rival defence was still trying to position themselves for the kick.

Al Gharafa mounted an offensive and Joselu scored three minutes later, but was offside. The wait for the lead goal got over for Al Gharafa when Joselu tapped in from a close range after substitute Jamal Hamed, who came in for Ahmed al-Janahi, laid up a splendid diagonal pass to the Spaniard after beautifully controlling a long-range overhead pass, for the simplest of finishing.

At the Al Khor Stadium, Qatar SC got the better of Al Khor 2-1. While Ahmed Abdel Kader (4th minute – penalty), and Ilyas Brimil (90+6') got the goals for the winners, Abdollah Ali Saei scored Al Khor's only goal in the 84th minute.

