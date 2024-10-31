Portugal Beat France To Enter Semi-Finals
Date
10/31/2024 11:00:39 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Italy entered the women's semi-finals of the FIP World Padel Championships in Doha yesterday. The quarter-finals, especially the match between France and Portugal, captivated the audience at the Khalifa tennis and Squash Complex.
Following wins by Collombon and Ginier Barbier over Fernandes/Gaspar and by Ribeiro/Araujo over Pothier/Soubrie, the decisive victory came from Santos/Nogueira against Touly/Godallier: it ended 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes.
Now, Portugal will face Spain, which secured its semi-final ticket with wins by Claudia Fernandez and Ari Sanchez (6-1, 6-0 over Girdo/Bjork) and by Marta Ortega and Jessica Castelló over Arvidsson/Navarro (6-7, 6-2, 6-1).
In the other draw, Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-0: Aranzazu Osoro and Julieta Bidahorria opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over De Vocht/Betz; the other points were won by Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen (6-0, 6-1 against Koek/Luttikhuis) and Virginia Riera and Daiara Valenzuela (6-2, 6-3 over Hemmes/Weterings).
Next up for the Albiceleste is Italy, which beat Brazil 2-0, with Carolina Orsi and Carlotta Casali (6-2, 6-0 against Abbud de Barros/Cirne) and Emily Stellato and Giulia Sussarello (6-4, 6-0 over Schuck/Abarzua) securing victory.
In the men's, Fede Chingotto and Martín Di Nenno put on a show during the quarter-finals as the two Argentinians overwhelmed the Chileans Walker/Munos Campos 6-2, 6-1, securing the first point for the 'Albiceleste' which then advanced to the
semi-finals.
“Playing with Martin is a beautiful thing because we have been meeting on the court for a lifetime, and being able to compete together in the World Championship is something I really enjoy,” commented Chingotto at the post-match press conference.
“The pairing remained a secret until the last moment – he continued – and I had hoped for a long time to play with Martín, but it's not simple; our team has great players at the individual level, and making certain choices is always risky. Today was a surprise: the captains gave us the lineup, and we are happy to be here,” he added.
MENAFN31102024000067011011ID1108840259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.