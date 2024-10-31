Army Shoots Down Drone Carrying Drugs From Across Border
Date
10/31/2024 11:00:50 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone on its western front on Thursday evening.
A military official said "The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone that tried to cross the border," adding that the drone was shot down in Jordanian territory.
The source said the Jordanian armed forces
are committed to preventing all forms of infiltration and smuggling operations.
MENAFN31102024000117011021ID1108840264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.