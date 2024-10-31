Drone Falls In Uninhabited Area In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- An unidentified drone crashed on Thursday evening in an uninhabited area in the town of Souf in Jerash, according to a military official.The source said no injuries were reported after the crash, which led a the outbreak of a fire, adding that a military engineering inspection team was sent to the site to ensure that the drone did not carry explosives.He added that such incidents are expected to occur as amid the regional circumstances, urging Jordanians to stay away from sites where such objects fall and not approach them or gather around them.