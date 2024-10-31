Ty Warner Honors Veterans With Heartfelt New Song, 'I Am A Veteran'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Anthem of Service and Sacrifice to Debut Across Streaming Platforms on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024

- Ty WarnerCHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day, songwriter and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Ty Warner will pay tribute to his fellow servicemen and women by releasing his deeply personal song,“I Am a Veteran .” The song will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and all major streaming platforms starting November 11, 2024.“We voluntarily served our nation because we wanted to, and we expected nothing in return,” Warner reflects.“I believe 'I Am a Veteran' offers solace to families who honor the military members who served our country.” While Veterans Day holds special meaning, Warner emphasizes that“veterans deserve recognition every day of the year.”A Collaboration Born from a Poetic TributeThe inspiration for“I Am a Veteran” came from a moving poem by Kerry Glaser, Warner's friend and fellow veteran.“When I read the poem, I immediately knew it could become a powerful song,” Warner shares. The resulting collaboration blends Glaser's evocative verses with Warner's crafted chorus, producing a song that resonates with authenticity and gratitude.A Masterful Musical Production with Industry TalentRecorded at Wyoming Wave Studios in Cheyenne, WY, Vonte Anderson led the engineering efforts, with the track featuring a talented ensemble of musicians:.Asha Henshaw – Piano and backing vocals.Joshua Reese – Fiddle and electric guitarWarner reflects on the synergy in the studio:“Josh's guitar and fiddle playing were par excellence-he knew exactly how to add the right touch to bring the song alive.” Henshaw, a student at the Berklee College of Music, also made a significant impact with her production work.“Asha's layering and background vocals gave the track depth and movement,” Warner remarks.Jim Thacker of Kazen Music Group, a respected industry producer with deep ties to military culture mastered the song.“Jim's understanding of military life made working with him an honor. His drum and bass arrangements perfectly shaped the track,” Warner added.A Live Debut at the Salute to Service Veterans Day ConcertWarner will debut“I Am a Veteran” live on November 11th at the Salute to Service Veterans Day Concert at the Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville, TN. The event will feature performances by the Air Force Academy's Wild Blue Country and other distinguished artists, creating a meaningful celebration of service and sacrifice.For more details about the concert lineup, visit Salute to Service Concert.Pre-Save Now Available“I Am a Veteran” is available for pre-save on Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL. Secure your pre-save now to be among the first to experience this powerful anthem on Veterans Day.About Ty WarnerTy Warner is a dedicated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose music draws deeply from his experiences as a U.S. Air Force veteran. His work reflects a commitment to honoring veterans through authentic storytelling, blending personal experiences with a passion for creating impactful music.###

