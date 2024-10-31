LR Paris Appoints Francis Pierrel As CEO And Partner, Signaling New Era Of Innovation In Branded Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LR Paris , a leader in branded product solutions since 1959, today announced the appointment of Francis Pierrel as Chief Executive Officer and Partner. He joins as a Partner with Charles, a third-generation owner, with the responsibility of leading the branded product agency through a period of accelerated growth.

Mr. Pierrel brings over 30 years of retail and luxury brand experience to LR Paris. Most recently, he served as CEO of a well-known fashion brand, where he spearheaded brand management, drove merchant spirit, and accelerated international growth. Previously, he held the position of President of Stores and E-commerce for a Ralph Lauren in North America, and CEO of Lacoste North America.

Mr. Pierrel has also occupied senior leadership roles in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce at Esprit and Diesel across both the U.S. and Europe. His extensive background in retail and fashion will be instrumental in re-shaping LR Paris' approach to the traditionally B2B branded products sector.

"We're thrilled to have Francis Pierrel join LR Paris," said Charles Doligé, partner at LR Paris. "His visionary insights into the retail landscape will empower us to bring a consumer-centric approach to our industry, bridging the gap between corporate strategy and consumer engagement."

Mr. Pierrel's appointment comes at a crucial moment for the branded products industry, which is valued at 26 billion in the U.S. and over 330 billion globally. Despite its substantial size, the sector remains fragmented, with even the largest players generating only around 50 million in revenue. Mr. Pierrel, recognizing the untapped potential in this space, aims to breathe new life into the industry by applying retail strategies to the traditionally B2B model.

"I'm embracing this challenge because I believe not only in the power of branded products, but also that the industry as a whole should benefit from the principles of consumer goods. Every product should be worth keeping, especially when it carries the logo of one of LR Paris's prestigious clients" says Mr. Pierrel.

Under Mr. Pierrel's leadership, LR Paris will build on its legacy as a third-generation business while pushing the boundaries of innovation in branded products. The company plans to expand its global footprint, enhance its product offerings, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

About LR Paris

LR Paris stands out with its full-service agency and bespoke approach to promotional gifting and packaging. Known for its unique methodology, the company has been a trusted provider of fine gifts and branded products since 1959. Serving government dignitaries, global corporations, and luxury brands, LR Paris has worked with over 4,000 clients across various industries, including the past four U.S. presidential administrations and the Department of State. Other notable clients include Estée Lauder Companies, American Express, Marriott Bonvoy, and Boeing. With a focus on quality, creativity, and exceptional client experiences, LR Paris has established itself as a leader in delivering tangible brand experiences for the world's most discerning brands.

