EDF: EDF Announces The Success Of Its Senior Bond Issue For A Nominal Amount Of £500 Million

On 31 October 2024, EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully raised

£500 million of senior bonds with a 40-year maturity and a 6.5% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to the financing and/or refinancing of investments made in the of the two EPR-type reactors at the Hinkley Point C site in Somerset, United Kingdom, with a total capacity of 3.26 GW.

These reactors, whose lifecycle analysis is estimated at less than 6gCO2/kWh (1), will make a decisive contribution to the UK's ambition to be“net zero emissions” by 2050. Pending commissioning, the EDF Group's UK subsidiary has already been producing electricity with zero direct CO2 emissions since 2023.

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 See the report Life cycle carbon and environmental impact analysis of electricity from Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant development

