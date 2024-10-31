GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : Release Of The Third Amendment To The Universal Registration Document And Annual Financial Report 2023
Date
10/31/2024 1:01:51 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Release of the third amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023
Press release
Paris, 31 October 2024
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the third amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023 dated 22 March 2024.
This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 31 October 2024 and is listed under n° D.24-0158-A03.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.
Attachment
Release of the third amendment to the URD - 31.10.24
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108838701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.