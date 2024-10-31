Agile Defense Partners With Nemean Solutions In Joint Venture - Agile Lion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative IT and services and solutions provider, has announced its joint venture shared with

Nemean Solutions, a certified SBA 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization Small Business that provides military intelligence, computer engineering, cybersecurity, IT support, project management and more.

Agile Lion represents the cutting edge of innovation and expertise in national security and civilian missions. Agile Lion excels in developing specialized solutions, contextualizing data, and delivering advanced cybersecurity tactics to protect our nation's most sensitive assets. Agile Lion brings support to federal, civilian, state, and defense agencies, driving forward the capabilities essential for addressing critical missions and safeguarding national interests.

"Joining forces with Nemean Solutions will benefit not only our clients but Nemean's clients as well," said John Hart, CGO of Agile Defense, "Although we work in similar spheres, we each have our areas of expertise and bringing both together we can accomplish impactful results for our clients."

Agile and Nemean Solutions have a history of working together in the past on impactful projects and are excited to make the collaboration a formal, long-term partnership. This joint venture will posture the collective team to win new work, leading to new key strategic customers and the delivery of innovative capabilities and solutions that further the Department of Defense and Federal Civilian mission on a global scale.

"Our past work together has been outstanding, and we were able to provide the client exceptional results," said Craig Mount, President, and Co-Owner of Nemean Solutions. "Agile and Nemean have an amazing partnership, and Agile Lion further enhances our combined capabilities to compete and win new contracts that will bring the best quality services and solutions to our most important customers."

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions.

With more than 1,200 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.

About Nemean Solutions:

Nemean is a GSA 8(a) STARS III and GSA MAS Prime Contractor. The company supports the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force and US Special Operations Command. They provide high quality service, honest values, dedicated support, and precise solutions to overcome our client's most difficult problems and missions. With branches all over the United States, Nemean is dedicated to unbreakable values and superior solutions. These solutions will solve complex problems, contribute to mission success, and bring our nation's warriors home. Learn more at NemeanSolutions.

