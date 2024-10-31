‘Camping in the Rainforest’ returns to The Green Planet Dubai – now with exciting new adventures each month

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2024: The Green Planet™ Dubai’s Camping in the Rainforest experience is BACK by popular demand featuring themed twists on selected weekends from November to December.



The adventure begins with a spooky Halloween Haunted special taking place on the 1st & 2nd November. Adventure seekers and families will embark on an eerie night walk, exploring the biodome's vibrant ecosystem after dark, where creatures such as the quick and nimble marmosets come alive.



Little brave souls can enjoy the interactive storytelling beneath the iconic Kapok tree, along with face painting, a movie night dedicated to marmosets, and arts & crafts activities. The night will include classic camping elements like a rainforest scavenger hunt, marshmallow roasting, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.



Following this, the Fall in the Rainforest experience follows on 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th November. Guests will discover how the rainforest transitions through autumn with magical night walks led by expert guides. Seasonal storytelling under the Kapok tree, fall-themed arts and crafts, cozy movie nights, nocturnal tours, campfire storytelling, and captivating animal feeding sessions round out this heartwarming experience.



To wrap up the year on a festive note, Festive Camping in the Rainforest will bring the winter spirit to life on 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th December. Campers will wake up to a winter wonderland, complete with snow, a meet-and-greet with Santa, and a festive feast featuring delicious treats. Guests of all ages can partake in gingerbread decorating, ornament crafting, and joyful holiday movie nights. Special activities include enchanting night walks, marshmallow roasting around the campfire, and festive storytelling sessions.



Every themed camping in the rainforest will run from 7:00pm to 8:00am, offering guests the chance to sleep in cozy tents in The Green Planet™ Dubai’s biodome. The adventure includes a buffet dinner, family-friendly games, and exciting educational activities led by the rainforest experts.



With a limited number of spots available on select weekends at The Green Planet™ Dubai, nature and animal enthusiasts can choose between a regular tent for two campers priced at AED 850 or a large tent that accommodates a group of four people at a price of AED 1,650 – to experience unforgettable adventure, where every moment offers a chance for discovery and connection with nature.



