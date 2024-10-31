Advisor To Minister Of Interior Meets Chief Of German Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lieutenant-General HE Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi Security Advisor to HE the of Interior met on Thursday with Chief of the of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Dieter Romann on the sidelines of his participation in the Milipol Qatar 2024 and Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest, as well as cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.