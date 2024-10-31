عربي


Advisor To Minister Of Interior Meets Chief Of German Police

10/31/2024 9:20:47 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lieutenant-General HE Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi Security Advisor to HE the Minister of Interior met on Thursday with Chief of the federal Police of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Dieter Romann on the sidelines of his participation in the Milipol Qatar 2024 exhibition and Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest, as well as cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.

The Peninsula

