Happy Halloween 2024: Top 20 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Halloween will be celebrated all across the globe on October 31st. The festival is centuries old. It was initially a religious festival. However, over the years, it has become secular and is a day for people to dress up and have fun.

The festival originated from an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain, which was celebrated as a day when dead souls return to their homes. Therefore, people dress up in scary outfits to get rid of evil spirits.





Here are few messages, quotes and images to share this Halloween rather than simply saying 'Happy Hallwoeen.

1 luck be yours this Halloween when black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam. Happy Halloween.

2. Hope your Halloween is fun and spooky. Happy Halloween.

3. I hope your Halloween is nothing but treats and spooky surprises.

4. Shadows of a thousand years rise again, and unseen voices whisper in the trees, tonight is Halloween.

5 the night appears, and everything turns evil, remember it's Halloween time! Happy Halloween.





6 Halloween, may your treats be many and your tricks be few. Hope you have a beautiful Halloween.

7. Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore, scary witches at your door, and jack-o-lanterns smiling brightly wish you a haunted Halloween.

8. Ghosts, goblins, witches and pumpkins. Halloween is finally here! Now, get out there and scare them away. Happy Hallowee !

9. The dead rise again, ghosts are out, and witches are screaming at you, for tonight it's Halloween. I wish you a spooky Halloween.

10 chills run down your spine this October . Happy Halloween.





Here are few images to share on Halloween-





Happy Halloween 2024: An image of a cat over a spooky pumpkin.

Happy Halloween 2024: A pumpkin glowing in the dark.

Happy Halloween 2024: Hat of witches.

Happy Halloween 2024: A dark night.





Here are few quotes to share on Halloween-





"I heard all things in the heaven and in the earth. I heard many things in hell.” Edgar Allan Poe, The Tell-Tale Heart." I dropped the candies into the children's bags, thinking: You small mortals don't realize the power of your stories." Karen Russell, Vampires in the Lemon Grove."There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand." Mary Shelley, Frankenstein.“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes” William Shakespeare, Macbeth."Where there is no imagination, there is no horror." Arthur Conan Doyle







