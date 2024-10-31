Structure Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations At Obesityweek® 2024
Date
10/31/2024 8:48:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming posters at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek®, taking place from November 3-6, 2024 in San Antonio, TX.
Title: Novel Oral Small Molecule Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Agonists for Obesity Treatment
Poster Number: Poster 128
Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4
Title: Drug Design Principles and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of GSBR-1290, a Small Molecule GLP-1RA
Poster Number: Poster 337
Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4
Title: Significant and Clinically Relevant Weight Changes at 12 Weeks with Small Molecule GLP-1RA, GSBR-1290
Poster Number: Poster 342
Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Location: Exhibit Hall 4
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit .
Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
...
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com
