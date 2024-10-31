Structure Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations At Obesityweek® 2024 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming posters at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek®, taking place from November 3-6, 2024 in San Antonio, TX.

Title: Novel Oral Small Molecule Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Agonists for Obesity Treatment

Poster Number: Poster 128

Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Drug Design Principles and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of GSBR-1290, a Small Molecule GLP-1RA

Poster Number: Poster 337

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Significant and Clinically Relevant Weight Changes at 12 Weeks with Small Molecule GLP-1RA, GSBR-1290

Poster Number: Poster 342

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit .

Investors:

Danielle Keatley

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

...

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com