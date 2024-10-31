Saddle River Community Unites In Generosity For Childhood Cancer Society Fundraiser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event pictures linked: here .

SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the Saddle River community gathered at the Ridgewood Country Club for the annual Childhood Cancer Society Fundraiser, an event led by Mayor Al Kurpis and First Lady Judy Kurpis. This fundraiser marked a pivotal moment in the Adventure Ted Challenge , a national movement launched in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to raise critical support for families impacted by cancer. The Mayor, a member of the Board of Directors of the Childhood Cancer Society, brought together members of the community, supporters, and sponsors to show the power of collective compassion in making a difference. Contributions from the evening far exceeded the initial goal of $150,000, setting an inspiring example for other communities to join this impactful cause.

Continue Reading

"The heart of Saddle River was fully present at the Ridgewood Country Club, as members of our community came together that evening-first to celebrate a wish grant reveal for Anjali, then to amplify that spirit, expanding our reach to support countless more lives," said Mayor Al Kurpis, a board member for the Childhood Cancer Society. "Judy and I feel deeply honored to stand alongside the Childhood Cancer Society, and we're profoundly grateful to everyone who joined us in this effort. Together, we're helping elevate the Adventure Ted Challenge, demonstrating that our community can indeed be a beacon of hope for families facing pediatric cancer. It's inspiring to imagine the difference other communities might make by joining us in this vital cause."

Mayor unites Saddle River to exceed $150K goal, igniting a national campaign of hope for families with childhood cancer.

Post thi

The fundraiser was an evening filled with inspiration and generosity, as attendees rallied around the Childhood Cancer Society's mission to provide financial and emotional support to families confronting pediatric cancer. Mayor Kurpis warmly welcomed the guests and introduced Tommy Head, Founder and CEO of the Childhood Cancer Society, who served as the evening's master of ceremonies. Head emphasized the significance of Saddle River's support and expressed hope that other communities would feel inspired to hold similar events.

A key moment of the night was the introduction of Danielle Phillips, who shared her heartfelt story as the first recipient of the Childhood Cancer Society's Enchanted Theme Park Experience-an all-expenses-paid, week-long VIP vacation to Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld with five-star accommodations at Give Kids the World Village. Danielle's daughter, Angelina, who passed away at just 10 years old after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma, was the inspiration behind the program. Now a brand ambassador for the organization, Danielle reflected on the joy and precious memories the trip provided during their most challenging times.

The event also featured a special wish grant reveal for six-year-old Anjali, a New Jersey native currently in remission from neuroblastoma and receiving treatment at Memorial Sloan-Kettering. Anjali, along with her mother Kim and little brother Alex, will embark on her own Enchanted Theme Park Experience this December, just after her final treatment milestone on November 7. The Saddle River community came together in a touching display of support to celebrate Anjali's journey, marking a memorable moment for everyone in attendance.

"Anjali is thrilled to be going to Disney World, a dream she's held onto throughout her treatment," said Kim Minocha, Anjali's mother. "With her last planned treatment in a couple of weeks, this will be a huge celebration of this milestone. We thank Adventure Ted and the Mayor for making this possible and bringing such joy to her."

This fundraiser and Anjali's wish grant reveal served as the first major milestone of the Adventure Ted Challenge, a nationwide movement aimed at raising awareness and funds to combat pediatric cancer. At the center of this campaign is Adventure Ted, the superhero teddy bear of the Childhood Cancer Society and the symbol of courage, strength, and adventure for children and families facing this journey. Through the Adventure Ted Challenge, the Childhood Cancer Society strives to provide both financial relief and emotional support, creating an environment of hope for families during their hardest moments.

"I am deeply grateful to Mayor Al and First Lady Judy Kurpis for uniting our community around such an important cause, and to each guest and sponsor for their remarkable generosity," said Tommy Head, Founder & CEO of the Childhood Cancer Society. "Supporting families affected by pediatric cancer has been a mission close to my heart for most of my life. Learning that your child has cancer is a devastating reality that can affect anyone, anywhere. The Adventure Ted Challenge is about more than fundraising-it's about uplifting spirits and delivering hope to families in their hardest moments. If this mission speaks to you, I warmly invite you to join our movement. Together, we can make a lasting impact in the fight against childhood cancer."

About the Childhood Cancer Society

The Childhood Cancer Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families through advocacy, financial assistance, and programs designed to provide hope and relief. Their Enchanted Theme Park Experience is a core initiative, bringing families on unforgettable journeys that offer joy and lasting memories during life's most challenging times.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

848-200-2111

SOURCE Childhood Cancer Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED