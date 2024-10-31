(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has ridiculed a recent report suggesting that a group of Ukrainian divers detonated the Nord Stream pipelines using a small boat, calling the assertion "nonsense." The Nord Stream pipelines, which were crucial for transporting Russian natural gas to Germany and other parts of Western Europe via the Baltic Sea, were sabotaged in September 2022, resulting in a series of explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm.



In August, various media outlets reported that German authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver identified as Volodymyr Z. The Wall Street Journal further claimed that a team of Ukrainian divers, allegedly operating from a small yacht, was responsible for the sabotage. According to the report, the operation was orchestrated by Ukraine’s commander-in-chief at the time, Valery Zaluzhny, and the idea emerged during a night of heavy drinking among senior Ukrainian military officers in May.



During an interview with the Russian television channel Rossiya-1, Fico expressed skepticism about the claims, stating, “We read that some drunken Ukrainian officers said they were going to blow [Nord Stream] up. I’m exaggerating a bit, but just imagine that they sailed in a small boat to the place where the pipe was laid… dived a few hundred meters, having taken some pyrotechnics with them, and blew it up. Nonsense.”



Fico’s comments underscore a broader skepticism regarding the theories surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage, as questions remain about the true perpetrators of the attack. This incident not only strained relations in the region but also raised significant concerns about energy security in Europe, particularly amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.



The discussions surrounding the Nord Stream pipelines reflect the complexities of international relations and the narratives that shape public perception during crises. As investigations into the sabotage continue, the varying accounts and theories will likely remain a topic of debate among political leaders, analysts, and the media.

