Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to hard-fought win over Brooklyn Nets in NBA

(MENAFN) In a thrilling matchup on Tuesday, Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic delivered an impressive triple-double, leading the Denver Nuggets to a hard-fought victory against the Brooklyn Nets with a final score of 144-139 after overtime. The game took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where Jokic showcased his remarkable skills by scoring 29 points, grabbing 18 rebounds, and providing 16 assists. His all-around performance was pivotal in securing the win for the Nuggets.



Alongside Jokic, Nuggets teammates Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon made significant contributions, each scoring 24 points to bolster the team's offensive effort. Additionally, Russell Westbrook added 22 points, further enhancing Denver's scoring prowess. The collective efforts of these players were crucial in overcoming the challenge posed by the Nets, who put up a strong fight throughout the game.



On the opposing side, Nets guard Dennis Schroder was a standout performer for Brooklyn, scoring 28 points and dishing out 14 assists, demonstrating his ability to influence the game. Cam Thomas also made his mark, contributing 26 points, while forward Cameron Johnson added 20 points to the Nets' tally. Despite their individual efforts, the team fell short in the overtime period against a determined Nuggets squad.



With this victory, the Nuggets improved their record to 2 wins and 2 losses, placing them 12th in the NBA Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Nets are currently sitting at 1 win and 3 losses, occupying the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams will be looking to build on their performances as the season progresses.

