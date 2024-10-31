(MENAFN) This weekend, both the top-tier La EA SPORTS and the second-tier HYPERMOTION will hold a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the devastating floods in Valencia. This decision was announced by the organizers on Wednesday, reflecting a collective mourning for those who lost their lives in this tragic event. In their statement, La Liga expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families affected by the floods and those who remain missing.



The catastrophic flooding in the eastern Valencia region has had a severe impact, resulting in the loss of at least 63 lives, according to provisional reports from Spain's Interior Ministry. These floods were triggered by a storm described as one of the worst in a century, reminiscent of two significant storms that hit the region during the 1980s. The situation unfolded dramatically, with flash floods causing extensive damage and leading to a desperate night for many residents caught in the crisis.



In a show of support, Valencia CF, a prominent club in La Liga, has transformed its home stadium, Mestalla, into a center for humanitarian aid. The club is using the facility as a "food deposit and basic necessities" hub to assist those affected by the flooding. This initiative underscores the club's commitment to helping the local community during this challenging time.



Amidst these somber circumstances, Valencia will host a league match against defending Spanish champions Real Madrid on Saturday at Mestalla. This match will not only serve as an important sporting event but also as an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and solidarity following the recent tragedy.

