UK charity adjoins LGBTQ flag to iconic remembrance poppy

(MENAFN) The introduction of an LGBTQ-themed poppy badge by the Royal British Legion (RBL) has sparked a passionate debate in the UK as Remembrance Day approaches. Scheduled for November 11, this significant day honors members of the who have lost their lives in combat. In its annual fundraising campaign, known as the Poppy Appeal, the RBL has included a poppy brooch adorned with a pride flag, drawing mixed reactions from the public.



The RBL, a charity dedicated to supporting current and former members of the UK’s armed forces, describes the badge as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, which it acknowledges as an integral part of the military both historically and in contemporary service. According to the description on the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Shop website, the badge “symbolizes support for our LGBTIQ+ community who are a vital part of our Armed Forces past and present.” The RBL further notes that the badge stands in solidarity with those who have faced discrimination, particularly referencing the historical ban on serving openly as gay, lesbian, or bisexual in the military.



However, the release of the pin has prompted backlash on social media, with critics accusing the RBL of adopting a “woke” agenda and politicizing the remembrance ceremonies. Former Royal Marines Sergeant Major Jeff Williams expressed his discontent, stating, “Wearing the poppy is about remembering all those who fought irrespective of gender, race, and sexuality – it is not a political gesture.” He described the initiative as “another pointless and deeply offensive exercise in wokeism.”



The pin features the Intersex-Inclusive Pride Flag, which represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex communities. Its selection over the more commonly recognized rainbow flag has further frustrated some LGBTQ+ activists, who feel that it deviates from established symbols of pride.



As Remembrance Day draws nearer, this debate reflects broader societal tensions surrounding the intersection of military remembrance and LGBTQ+ representation. The controversy raises important questions about how to honor the sacrifices of those who have served while also acknowledging the diverse identities within the armed forces. The outcome of this dialogue may influence future commemorative practices and the way in which inclusivity is approached within military contexts.

