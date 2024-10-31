Brazil's producer price index surges 0.66 percent last month

(MENAFN) Brazil's producer price index (PPI) experienced a notable increase of 0.66 percent in September, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth, as reported by official data released on Wednesday. This sustained upward trend in the PPI is indicative of persistent inflationary pressures in the Brazilian economy. The increase in September mirrors the monthly gain of 0.66 percent recorded in August, suggesting a stable pattern of rising producer prices over the recent months.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) highlighted that out of 24 sectors analyzed, 17 reported price increases during September, demonstrating broad-based inflationary trends across various industries. This widespread growth in producer prices reflects a recovery in several sectors following economic challenges faced in previous years. Such data indicates that many industries are experiencing improved demand, which is contributing to upward pressure on prices.



Among the sectors that recorded gains, the food industry stood out with a significant monthly increase of 3.7 percent. This rise can be attributed to various factors, including supply chain dynamics and increased consumer demand for food products. In contrast, the extractive industries saw the largest decline in producer prices, with a decrease of 5.85 percent. This decline may point to fluctuations in commodity prices or changes in production levels within the extractive sector, highlighting the complexities of the Brazilian economy.



On an annual basis, the producer prices in Brazil increased by 1.06 percent in September when compared to the same month last year. This annual growth, while modest, indicates a gradual upward trend in inflation at the producer level. The combination of consistent monthly increases and the yearly rise suggests that inflationary pressures are persisting in the Brazilian market, prompting analysts and policymakers to monitor these trends closely as they consider potential impacts on overall economic stability and consumer prices.

